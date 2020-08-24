Advertisement

KSP requesting assistance locating missing teen from Daviess County

Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help finding a missing teen from Daviess County.
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) -

Police say 15-year-old Alexis Ijames of Philpot was last seen Monday morning around 6 am and has not been seen since.

Officials describe Alexis Ijames as a white female, who is 5′3, weighing 115 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, and possibly carrying a teal and gray-colored Under Armour backpack.

KSP says if you have any information on her whereabouts contact them at (270) 826-3312 or call your local police agency.

