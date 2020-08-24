Advertisement

KY COVID Update: 467 new cases reported Sunday, 79 from children ages 18 and younger

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

As of 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 43,529 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 467 of which were newly reported Sunday. Seventy-nine of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was 3 days old.

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the Governor said.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 881 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“That’s nine more families that are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 63-year-old man from Shelby County; two men from Lewis County, ages 73 and 78; a 72-year-old man from Knox County; a 77-year-old woman from Oldham County; and an 88-year-old woman from Scott County. Green County lost two residents, a 90-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some data is unavailable until Monday.

“The mask mandate, group restriction to 10 or less, and other steps implemented in July have made a positive impact,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau.”

He noted, “While this is good news, we remain in a difficult place and Kentucky could quickly begin a rapid escalation. 

“These are difficult times without simple solutions,” continued Dr. Stack. “Through their actions, local leaders have an obligation to keep the virus under control to reduce the risk of medical harm to their students, staff, and larger communities.

“Please, socially distance greater than six feet. Wear a mask at all times when in public and around others. Wash your hands often. Check for signs of infection and get tested if ill. Cooperate with contact tracing if you are called. If we do these things, we can contain the coronavirus and get back to more of the activities we miss,” urged Dr. Stack.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race, and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington mall evacuated, police responding to shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Kentucky are responding to a shooting at a mall.

News

Gov. Beshear terminates Grayson Co. native, Warren Beeler, from the Governors Office of Agriculture Policy Director

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear has terminated Warren Beeler from his position as Executive Director in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Beeler, a resident of Grayson County, was appointed as Director of Agriculture Policy for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2013.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

News

Rykar Ainsley overcomes health obstacles and is ready to start school

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Rykar Ainsley was life-flighted to Nortons Children’s Hospital the day she was born where she was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries (MAPCAs).

Latest News

News

The Foundary BG and ATMOS Energy give away 400 backpacks to local community

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
All 400 backpacks donated by ATMOS Energy were handed out to families in the community on Saturday.

News

Alley Pub and Pizza is open for business in Downtown Bowling Green

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The Alley Pub and Pizza is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM.

News

BREAKING: Two teens rescued from water at Phil Moore Park

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Allison Baker
According to Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, two teenagers were rescued from Phil Moore Park Saturday evening.

News

Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update: 814 new cases, 17 new cases from children age 5 and younger

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update: 814 new cases, 17 new cases from children age 5 and younger

News

Former 13 News Reporter Lyndsey Gough still recovering from COVID-19 complications

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook
Before contracting the virus, she said she was healthy and had no underlying conditions.

News

4-H Need to Read donates hundreds of books to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Warren County 4-H Need to Reed program donated books to Jennings Creek elementary school on Friday.