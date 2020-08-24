Advertisement

Local non-profit hosts back to school bash

By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hosted a back to school bash for local families.

“There’s several families right now struggling through this pandemic, so we just wanted to bring back and give back to this community,” explains the Freedom Walkers founder Kirika Nelson.

1st Annual Back to School bash Come out and bring your kids Parker Bennett center 300 Jenkins Drive @bball courts‼️‼️‼️

Posted by Karika Nelson on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Nelson started the freedom walkers following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“We wanted to put a group together to bring peace, to bring equality, and just put out awareness on that situation,” Nacarius Fant, who assists with event planning and social media, elaborates.

The group began with protests. Now, they have hosted several events with a broader goal in mind.

”To continue throwing events for, like I said, the youth, the community to bring awareness,” says Fant.

Fant says the group is bringing awareness to black on black crime and racism in the community and as someone who grew up in Bowling Green, he did not always have the resources he needed.

“Everybody needs somebody,” says Summer Meadows, a representative from Angel Arms Counseling, a sponsor of the BG Freedom Walkers and another group supporting the black lives matter movement and local kids.

“We just want to keep our youth out of trouble. And we also help with people getting out of jail because we’re trying to reduce recidivism rates and stop cycling people in and out of the system,” Meadows explains.

In all, the Freedom Walkers gave out 140 backpacks to those who showed up.

