Local talks about Kentucky’s additional federal unemployment assistance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday, the 1st, that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

According to the governor, Kentucky is the first state in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 to be approved through the agency’s Lost Wages Program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and the extended benefits program.

“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Governor Beshear said.

Local resident Brianna Duncan is one of the eligible recipients who’s fallen on difficult times but is making the best of it.

”We’re taking advantage and spending time with our daughter and having a lot more family time than we used to. We’re not going out as much. We’ve had to cut a lot of expenses out of our lives and again, that budget’s getting tighter every day that we don’t have employment,” Duncan says.

She and her husband, who have both lost their jobs, say the money will help their financial situation, but what they really need is just to get back to work.

While the application is approved, re-configuring the computer systems to pay the $400 is likely to take about two weeks. Benefits recipients should not expect the payments until sometime in early September.

