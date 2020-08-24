Advertisement

Local talks about Kentucky’s additional federal unemployment assistance

Unemployment.
Unemployment.(MGN Image)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday, the 1st, that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

According to the governor, Kentucky is the first state in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 to be approved through the agency’s Lost Wages Program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and the extended benefits program.

“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Governor Beshear said.

Local resident Brianna Duncan is one of the eligible recipients who’s fallen on difficult times but is making the best of it.

”We’re taking advantage and spending time with our daughter and having a lot more family time than we used to. We’re not going out as much. We’ve had to cut a lot of expenses out of our lives and again, that budget’s getting tighter every day that we don’t have employment,” Duncan says.

She and her husband, who have both lost their jobs, say the money will help their financial situation, but what they really need is just to get back to work.

While the application is approved, re-configuring the computer systems to pay the $400 is likely to take about two weeks. Benefits recipients should not expect the payments until sometime in early September.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit hosts back to school bash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The BG Freedom Walkers gave out 140 backpacks to those who showed up.

News

Locals comment on in-person versus mail-in voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Election day is November 3rd with both in-person voting and absentee or mail-in ballots available.

Weather

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

KY COVID Update: 467 new cases reported Sunday, 79 from children ages 18 and younger

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Lexington mall evacuated, police responding to shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Kentucky are responding to a shooting at a mall.

News

Gov. Beshear terminates Grayson Co. native, Warren Beeler, from the Governors Office of Agriculture Policy Director

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear has terminated Warren Beeler from his position as Executive Director in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Beeler, a resident of Grayson County, was appointed as Director of Agriculture Policy for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2013.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

News

Rykar Ainsley overcomes health obstacles and is ready to start school

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Rykar Ainsley was life-flighted to Nortons Children’s Hospital the day she was born where she was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries (MAPCAs).

News

The Foundary BG and ATMOS Energy give away 400 backpacks to local community

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
All 400 backpacks donated by ATMOS Energy were handed out to families in the community on Saturday.