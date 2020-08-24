Locals comment on in-person versus mail-in voting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is November 3rd with both in-person voting and absentee or mail-in ballots available.

For the general election, there will be three weeks of early voting to prevent overcrowding. Any voters who believe they are at risk from COVID-19 can vote by mail-in absentee balloting.

13 news asked local Kentuckians which method of voting they plan on using for the upcoming election.

“I’m planning on doing mail-in, absentee right now, so that’s a safer option. I imagine that it’ll be kind of difficult to enforce social distancing with physical polls,” Western Kentucky University student Holden Schroeder said.

Similarly, SKYCTC student Cold Tuttle touched on the safety of in-person voting, saying, “I intend to do mail-in voting because that way I can guarantee not only my safety but the safety of others just by maintaining my distance from others.”

On the other side, one parent of a WKU student did not want his vote to have any chance of getting lost in the mail. “I’m going in person because I want to make sure it’s there,” he replied.

You can go to Kentucky’s official voter information guide here for more information or register to vote here.

