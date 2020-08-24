Advertisement

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BGPD says 39-year-old Darrell E. Morgan of Stanford was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon.
BGPD says 39-year-old Darrell E. Morgan of Stanford was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

BGPD said they were called to a collision on Broadway Avenue at 12:55 p.m. near the intersection of Nutwood Street. They said a vehicle driving south on Broadway Avenue turned left into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Darrell E. Morgan of Stanford. Police said Morgan’s motorcycle collided with the side of the vehicle ejecting him and causing him to collide with a second vehicle traveling south on Broadway Avenue.

Officers provided aid to Morgan and ambulance personnel continued aid as he was taken to the Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The Bowling Green Police Department is reconstructing the collision and continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man is dead after a motorcycle collides with vehicle on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green, Monday afternoon.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
One man is dead after a motorcycle collides with vehicle on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green

News

Barren County students go back to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
While they are nervous to see what this unconventional school year will bring they feel prepared and are excited to have students back in the classroom.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 373 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 4 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Headhunters Drive-In Concert in Glasgow

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky Headhunters Drive-In Concert in Glasgow

News

Back to School for Barren County Students

Updated: 5 hours ago
Barren County Schools

News

First Day of School; Jennings Creek

Updated: 5 hours ago
First Day of School; Jennings Creek

News

The Theo Joe Show

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Theo Joe Show

News

WATCH - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon!

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dry start to the week, but shower and storm chances return later this week.

News

Bowling Green assisted living facility receives $5.5 million loan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Lewis Manor Assisted Living Community will use a $5.5 million loan to build 16 additional assisted-living units, bringing it to a 30-unit, 32-bed facility.