Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

BGPD said they were called to a collision on Broadway Avenue at 12:55 p.m. near the intersection of Nutwood Street. They said a vehicle driving south on Broadway Avenue turned left into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Darrell E. Morgan of Stanford. Police said Morgan’s motorcycle collided with the side of the vehicle ejecting him and causing him to collide with a second vehicle traveling south on Broadway Avenue.

Officers provided aid to Morgan and ambulance personnel continued aid as he was taken to the Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The Bowling Green Police Department is reconstructing the collision and continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.