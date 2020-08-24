NEW DATE: WKU “Maskerade” Homecoming set for Oct. 10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Alumni Association, in partnership with WKU Athletics, has announced that the tradition of WKU Homecoming, originally scheduled for Oct. 31, will now be celebrated throughout the week concluding on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Hilltoppers will face rival Marshall in the annual Homecoming football game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Kickoff time will be announced once Conference USA has completed its television broadcast selections in the coming days.

Homecoming was previously scheduled for Oct. 31. After ODU announced the cancellation of all fall sports, WKU Football was left without a home game for that date.

“Homecoming can be celebrated without football,” said Ginny Hensley, Director Alumni Engagement. “But when given the opportunity to celebrate with a game or without, we definitely prefer to conclude Homecoming festivities by cheering on our Toppers.”

This year’s Homecoming celebration will leverage virtual opportunities to celebrate our alumni and encourage alumni near and far to reconnect with WKU. The Alumni Association and the University will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state guidance as the weeks unfold. All on-campus Homecoming events or experiences will be designed to follow social distancing guidelines in effect.

The Homecoming theme, “Maskerade,” was chosen by a Homecoming committee of WKU faculty, staff, students and alumni and likely needs little explanation.

“We hope the theme will promote a healthy WKU while allowing students and alumni to be creative,” Hensley said.

Charley Pride, Director of Student Activities, says WKU plans to provide new opportunities for students to celebrate on the Hill.

“Homecoming will look different,” he said, “but we will wear our masks and still wave our Red Towels proudly.”

For more information, visit //alumni.wku.edu/homecoming.

Visit WKU Sports to see the complete updated 2020 schedule for WKU Football.

