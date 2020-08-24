One man is dead after a motorcycle collides with vehicle on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green, Monday afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early this afternoon, a fatal accident occurred on Broadway Avenue near the intersection of Nutwood Street.

Officers say a vehicle driving south on Broadway Avenue turned left into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by Darrell E. Morgan, 39, of Stanford, KY.

Morgan’s motorcycle collided with the side of the vehicle, throwing him off and him causing him to collide with a second vehicle traveling south on Broadway Avenue.

He was transported to the Medical Center.

Morgan was pronounced dead by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The Bowling Green Police Department is reconstructing the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.