Team Cooper wins the Mason Cup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 3rd Annual Mason Cup wrapped up Sunday afternoon with Team Cooper taking home the victory over Team Yoko.

“I’m glad we got to do it all. It seems like everybody here had a fun time,” said Cooper Claycomb, first-year team caption. “It was a big emotional roller coaster considering team Yoko was up one or two after the first day but we made a big comeback.”

Over the course of the weekend, the 28 junior golfers participating in the tournament were divided into two teams: Team Cooper, led by Cooper Claycomb, and Team Yoko, led by Yoko Tai.

“Me being a captain is a lot different than me being a player,” Claycomb said. “It was cool to see us come together and play as a team especially since golf isn’t a team sport.”

The final day of the tournament featured an 18-hole singles match. After the final round, Team Cooper earned a two-point win over Team Yoko.

The Mason Cup was created to keep the legacy of Mason Goodnight alive and one golfer had a special moment honoring Mason during the tournaments last day. Reed Richey, a freshman at Bowling Green High School, grew up playing youth sports with Mason. On Sunday, Richey kept Mason’s putter with him as he played the course.

“On the first tee box this morning, me and Jef (Mason’s father) kind of talked to each other and thought it would be really cool if I carried around Mason’s putter today,” Richey said.

Midway through the course, Richey decided it was time to put Mason’s putter to work.

“I’m like I think this is the time to pull it out of the bag and make one for par,” Richey said.

Richey sank the putt on the 11th hole. Eleven was Mason’s favorite number.

“I didn’t even realize it on hole 11,” Richey said. “So just to be able to sink that, there were so many emotions going through my head. I’m so blessed to be able to just come out here and honor him.”

This year’s Mason Cup raised $60,000 towards the Mason Goodnight Foundation. In the midst of a global pandemic, having the opportunity to hold the tournament made this year even more special.

“We’re just out here to remember Mason’s legacy,” Richey said. “It’s really just all about having fun and that’s what he did on the golf course.”

“It was nice to come through with all the chaos and all the craziness that happened with this year,” Claycomb said. “It’s awesome to just be able to play.”

Looking ahead to next year, Claycomb said he hopes to incorporate new playing formats in the future.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.