Watch Live: Day 1 of RNC coverage

(WBKO/ABC) - Republicans will open their scaled-back national convention Monday and formally nominate President Donald Trump.

The overall theme of the convention, "Honoring the Great American Story," will highlight "the promise and greatness of America" and Trump's "leadership and what he has planned for the future," a Trump campaign official said.

Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Monday, it is “Land of Promise.”

