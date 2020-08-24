Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Beshear updated the travel advisory to include only five states with positive testing rates equal to or greater than 15 percent. The states were Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina, Idaho and Texas. The Governor suggested not travelling at all to keep the potential for spreading the virus to a minimum.

Gov. Beshear said there were more deaths last week in Kentucky than in any other week to date since the outbreak began.

Beshear reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 43,899 positive cases in Kentucky to date. The Governor said there were four deaths raising the death toll to 885.

Among the new cases were three school-age children in Warren County.

“I hope that there has been significant contact tracing and that these three kids didn’t walk into school today,” said Beshear.

