Advertisement

WATCH - Summertime Heat Is Back!

Moisture from "Laura" Likely to Affect Area Late Week
Tracking Marco and Laura in the Tropics
Tracking Marco and Laura in the Tropics(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got back into the low 90s for just the 5th time in this month of August Monday. Our mini/late-season heat wave continues through Wednesday. Tuesday looks dry but scattered storm chances return by Wednesday afternoon. We’re also watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Expect highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will carry the possibility for scattered showers and storms late in the day. By Thursday and Friday, moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move into our region. If Laura’s remnant low moves right over our area, we could be dealing with heavy rain and flooding concerns toward week’s end. Highs will drop back into the 80s to close out the week.

Into the weekend, Laura’s remnant low moves away, paving the way for brighter skies to return. Highs remain in the 80s over the weekend into next Monday. Drier conditions will allow for cooler overnight lows in the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: . High 91, Low 71, winds S-4

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms Possible. Warmer. High 92, Low 73, winds Se-9

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 87, Low 74, winds SE-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 91

Monday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 103 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.52″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Count: 32)

Pollen: High (9.4 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Weather

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Storms for Saturday, Sunnier for Sunday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
More locally heavy rainfall possible Saturday

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

Forecast

WATCH - Storms Return Friday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Showers and storms return for Friday

Weather

Temps, storm chances on the rise

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity will be on the rise with the temperatures as we slide into the weekend!

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Chances Ramp Up Late Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A tiny chance of a shower Thursday, better rain chances Friday

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.