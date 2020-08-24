WATCH - Summertime Heat Is Back!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got back into the low 90s for just the 5th time in this month of August Monday. Our mini/late-season heat wave continues through Wednesday. Tuesday looks dry but scattered storm chances return by Wednesday afternoon. We’re also watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Expect highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will carry the possibility for scattered showers and storms late in the day. By Thursday and Friday, moisture from what is now Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move into our region. If Laura’s remnant low moves right over our area, we could be dealing with heavy rain and flooding concerns toward week’s end. Highs will drop back into the 80s to close out the week.

Into the weekend, Laura’s remnant low moves away, paving the way for brighter skies to return. Highs remain in the 80s over the weekend into next Monday. Drier conditions will allow for cooler overnight lows in the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: . High 91, Low 71, winds S-4

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms Possible. Warmer. High 92, Low 73, winds Se-9

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 91

Monday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 103 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.52″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Count: 32)

Pollen: High (9.4 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

