Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The end of weekend came with a few spotty shower but most stayed dry and warm. However, get ready for our good ole friend the 90′s to make a return as we head into the new week. Sunshine with dry conditions start off the week. We remain dry up till about midweek with temperatures still in the 90′s.

Eyes still down to the south as two tropical systems head toward the Central Gulf. What was Hurricane Marco has now weakened and downgraded back to tropical storm status as it heads towards and along the Louisiana coast Monday. Tropical Storm Laura makes way over Jamaica and Cuba and will tap into warm water once it makes way into The Gulf. This will allow for intensifying as it heads towards the Central Gulf Coast. As we near the end of the week, Laura could bring us some rain even into the weekend.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

