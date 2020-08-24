Advertisement

With masks and distancing, WCPS has first day of in-person classes

Warren County Public Schools has first day of in-person classes.
Warren County Public Schools has first day of in-person classes.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Several students in South-Central Kentucky had their first day of school on Monday.

Students and teachers at Jennings Creek Elementary were eager to get back into the classroom.

“Some of our teachers were tearing up...It’s just like the old song says ‘you don’t know what you got until you don’t have it,” Principal Jamie Woosley said.

All students in the district had their temperature checked before going into the school building. They were also required to wear a mask upon entering.

“I surprised them with their new masks this morning. I didn’t want them to come with just regular plain ol’ Jane masks,” said one parent of three elementary-aged students.

At Jennings Creek, about 20 percent of students are taking advantage of the school’s virtual academy. This, plus the district’s hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes, means a lot fewer students in the building.

“Everything has gone as well as it could. With the new A/B schedule, we have half as many students here. We usually have 700 students. 200 of those students are virtual. Our building can hold 750, and we’ve got 250 kids here. That allows our teachers to social distance in the classrooms. We just have a whole lot more room and a whole lot more space,” Woosley said.

The principal went on to say that the biggest adjustments for his students will be wearing face coverings, social distancing, and learning through their virtual academy. Overall, he is optimistic about the school year.

”Whether it’s a week or six months. We’re going to take every moment we have with our students as a blessing,” Woosley said.

On Tuesday, WCPS will welcome students with last names K-Z. The district is being flexible for students who live in the same household, but have different last names.

