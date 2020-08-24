Advertisement

Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

‘We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.’
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.(Source: Zoom)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Video conferencing provider Zoom reported partial outages across its system Monday.

The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

“We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” Zoom told a customer who reported a problem on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NEW DATE: WKU “Maskerade” Homecoming set for Oct. 10

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Hilltoppers will face rival Marshall in the annual Homecoming football game at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

National

Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

News

Feeding Kentucky sources 28,000 pounds of ground beef for food bank distribution

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced Feeding Kentucky has acquired 28,000 pounds of Kentucky Proud ground beef from Marksbury Farms for distribution among Kentucky’s food bank network.

News

Watch Live: Day 1 of RNC coverage

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Republicans will open their scaled-back national convention Monday and formally nominate President Donald Trump.

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

Latest News

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National Politics

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National Politics

LIVE: Postal chief urges voters to request, return ballots early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time.

News

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron to speak at Republican National Convention on Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Attorney General Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10:00 p.m. ET hour of the convention and will highlight the leadership of President Trump during his first term.

National

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest in which officers fired tear gas and demonstrators apparently hurled objects back at them and set fire to parked cars.