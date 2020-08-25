Authorities respond to domestic dispute, arrest man on felony drug charges

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded after the report of shots fired inside a home on N. Alexander Creek Road before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found 49-year-old Jay Norris and say he had two pill bottles, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

After authorities received consent to search the property, a loaded revolver, a loaded Glock pistol, suspected Gabapentin and marijuana were found, authorities said.

Officials say the bullet holes inside the house were believed to be related to the domestic dispute.

Norris was arrested on felony charges among the following:

· Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree—Drug Unspecified

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Wanton Endangerment—1st Degree

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamin.

