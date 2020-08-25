Advertisement

Authorities respond to domestic dispute, arrest man on felony drug charges

Jay Norris at Hart County Jail.
Jay Norris at Hart County Jail.(Hart Co. Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded after the report of shots fired inside a home on N. Alexander Creek Road before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found 49-year-old Jay Norris and say he had two pill bottles, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

After authorities received consent to search the property, a loaded revolver, a loaded Glock pistol, suspected Gabapentin and marijuana were found, authorities said.

Officials say the bullet holes inside the house were believed to be related to the domestic dispute.

Norris was arrested on felony charges among the following:

· Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree—Drug Unspecified

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Wanton Endangerment—1st Degree

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamin.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 688 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 deaths

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19.

News

Man arrested on rape charge in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.

News

Drive thru job fair for KAAP in Bowling Green

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially in the business world, one of those is the hiring process.

News

WATCH - Hot and humid today, watching Hurricane Laura for late this week!

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Glasgow woman is arrested after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman is arrested during traffic stop after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

News

Barren Co. virtual students must fill out form for meals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In order for students doing school online to get meals, they must fill out a Google form as soon as possible.

News

KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County

News

Kentucky families urged to get back on track with vaccinations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky families urged to get back on track with vaccinations

News

Good News: Back to School with Quinn Family

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - A day of heat and humidity once again

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura could make some impacts for us in south-central Kentucky