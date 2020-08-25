Barren Co. virtual students must fill out form for meals

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In order for students doing school online to get meals, they must fill out a Google form as soon as possible.

According to a Facebook post by Barren County Schools, new regulations require us to get permission to deliver meals during unexpected closures and to students who are working virtually. The school says they cannot deliver meals to households who have not completed the survey.

Fill out the survey HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.