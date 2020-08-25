Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) -

Kentucky’s governor has announced the creation of an eviction relief fund.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear signed an executive order Monday setting up a system aimed at helping prevent evictions while assisting landlords.

He says the fund will draw on $15 million in federal coronavirus relief assistance sent to Kentucky. Beshear says the goal is to keep people in their homes and spare them from owing multiple months of rent. He says the fund will reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)-