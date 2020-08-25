Advertisement

Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) -

Kentucky’s governor has announced the creation of an eviction relief fund.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear signed an executive order Monday setting up a system aimed at helping prevent evictions while assisting landlords.

He says the fund will draw on $15 million in federal coronavirus relief assistance sent to Kentucky. Beshear says the goal is to keep people in their homes and spare them from owing multiple months of rent. He says the fund will reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)-

Latest News

News

Western Kentucky University students experience first day back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“We want to make sure that every student is taking care of themselves and the community by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and not gathering in large numbers,” said Western Kentucky University President Tim Caboni.

News

UPDATE: Missing teen from Daviess County found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help finding a missing teen from Daviess County.

News

With masks and distancing, WCPS has first day of in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
All students in the district had their temperature checked before going into the school building.

News

One man is dead after a motorcycle collides with vehicle on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green, Monday afternoon.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
One man is dead after a motorcycle collides with vehicle on Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green

Latest News

News

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

News

Barren County students go back to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
While they are nervous to see what this unconventional school year will bring they feel prepared and are excited to have students back in the classroom.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 373 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 4 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Kentucky Headhunters Drive-In Concert in Glasgow

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Headhunters Drive-In Concert in Glasgow

News

Back to School for Barren County Students

Updated: 11 hours ago
Barren County Schools