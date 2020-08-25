Bowling Green Independent Schools start the year off with students on hybrid schedule for in person classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Independent School District is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2nd.

Students with last names A through J were to attend school on Monday and students with last names K through Z were to attend school on Tuesday.

“It is a little bit like groundhog day today, but it has gone really well. The kids are following the procedures, the teachers are really hammering those procedures home and to be honest, they are just excited that they are back. So the kids are back, there is a lot of smiling faces-- you can see it in their eyes. It has been really good,” said Shawn Perkins principal of Dishman McGinnis Elementary School.

Students who are on the purple schedule will go to school on Monday’s and Wednesday’s, students who are on the gold schedule will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both will be attending class online on Fridays until the week of September 8th, were on Fridays they will alternate as school days for purple & gold students.

For those students who are attending school in person, this school year looks a lot different. Before students walk through the door at any school in the morning they must have their temperature taken.

“When a kid pulls up if they were a car rider-- they pull up to the car rider line, somebody is there to greet them and gets them out of the door. Then we have a temperature taker and they take their temperature. Then they come to the main hallway and we find their name, which we won’t be doing this a little bit later once they know what class they are in. We find their name we give them breakfast and then we send them to their homeroom where they sit and eat breakfast with their class, " added Perkins.

According to the Dishman McGinnis principal, they are still making sure their students get time outside for recess this year.

“We are doing recess. We have a recess cleaning schedule so when one class leaves, we go out with the sprayer and we spray the playground equipment, and then the next class comes. Most of the classes are having kids wear masks. There are also recess spots to where they can stand socially distant if they want to take a mask break. They are spray-painted out on the track. So they have the ability to say ‘hey I am getting a little hot I can take a break’ and they have that ability,” added Perkins.

There are also locations inside of the school for students to take mask breaks. Teachers also have the opportunity to teach outside if the weather is nice.

