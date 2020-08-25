Advertisement

Bowling Green Independent Schools start the year off with students on hybrid schedule for in person classes

Dishman McGinnis Elementary School
Dishman McGinnis Elementary School(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Independent School District is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2nd.

Students with last names A through J were to attend school on Monday and students with last names K through Z were to attend school on Tuesday.

“It is a little bit like groundhog day today, but it has gone really well. The kids are following the procedures, the teachers are really hammering those procedures home and to be honest, they are just excited that they are back. So the kids are back, there is a lot of smiling faces-- you can see it in their eyes. It has been really good,” said Shawn Perkins principal of Dishman McGinnis Elementary School.

Students who are on the purple schedule will go to school on Monday’s and Wednesday’s, students who are on the gold schedule will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both will be attending class online on Fridays until the week of September 8th, were on Fridays they will alternate as school days for purple & gold students.

For those students who are attending school in person, this school year looks a lot different. Before students walk through the door at any school in the morning they must have their temperature taken.

“When a kid pulls up if they were a car rider-- they pull up to the car rider line, somebody is there to greet them and gets them out of the door. Then we have a temperature taker and they take their temperature. Then they come to the main hallway and we find their name, which we won’t be doing this a little bit later once they know what class they are in. We find their name we give them breakfast and then we send them to their homeroom where they sit and eat breakfast with their class, " added Perkins.

According to the Dishman McGinnis principal, they are still making sure their students get time outside for recess this year.

“We are doing recess. We have a recess cleaning schedule so when one class leaves, we go out with the sprayer and we spray the playground equipment, and then the next class comes. Most of the classes are having kids wear masks. There are also recess spots to where they can stand socially distant if they want to take a mask break. They are spray-painted out on the track. So they have the ability to say ‘hey I am getting a little hot I can take a break’ and they have that ability,” added Perkins.

There are also locations inside of the school for students to take mask breaks. Teachers also have the opportunity to teach outside if the weather is nice.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Warren student who tested positive for COVID-19 attended school

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
According to a letter sent to parents at South Warren High School, there has been a positive case of COVID-19 reported within the school building.

News

Seven more kids, four more staff members test positive in Ky. school system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
For students, he said there are 57 active cases, up 7 since Monday. Among staff and faculty, there are 25 active cases, up 4.

News

Watch Live: Day 2 of RNC coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republicans will open their scaled-back national convention Monday and formally nominate President Donald Trump.

News

WKU student hosts mental health table talk on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Shikira plans to have more mental health talks and wants to team up with the counselors at WKU in the future.

Latest News

News

Authorities respond to domestic dispute, arrest man on felony drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Bowling Green man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic dispute Tuesday morning.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 688 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 10 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19.

News

Man arrested on rape charge in Bowling Green

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.

News

Kobe Aluminum holds first-ever drive thru job fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially in the business world, one of those is the hiring process.

News

WATCH - Hot and humid today, watching Hurricane Laura for late this week!

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Glasgow woman is arrested after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman is arrested during traffic stop after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs