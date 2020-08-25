Drive thru job fair for KAAP in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially in the business world, one of those is the hiring process.

Thurs., Aug. 27 - Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products First Ever Drive-Thru Job Fair. Two time slots: 9am-11am and... Posted by Soky Happenings on Monday, August 24, 2020

“COVID-19 had impacted us in a lot of ways one of those being employee relations, but a big one had been recruiting. For a long time we were on a big hiring freeze and we couldn’t hire anybody because we physically couldn’t bring them into the plant and then once out customers started opening back up out hiring demand for greater and we had to start figuring out creative ways to bring people into the plant,” said Brooklyn Petigo, HR supervisor.

One factory is going to be doing things a little bit different Thursday with their first-ever drive-thru job fair.

“This is our first-ever drive-thru job fair so we expect there to be a lot of people. You can expect to come up to our guard shack they will lead you through the parking lot to our back lot. We will be doing interviews from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. We will interview you from your car, please wear a mask and we will have on mask as well,” said Laney Deweese, HR specialist.

If you were affected by COVID-19 and now you’re looking for a job you can find the information for this Thursday’s job you can preregister at on the KAAP website.

