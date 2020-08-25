Glasgow woman is arrested after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway Monday that ended up in one woman being arrested on drug charges.

During the stop, the driver, Linda Parrish denied consent to search her vehicle.

The officer then deployed his K-9, Zeke, who performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle that resulted in a positive alert.

Officers found Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Linda G. Parrish of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Parrish was taken to the Barren County Detention Center

