GRAPHIC: Dashcam catches moment car crashes into GA. police officer during traffic stop

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CNN) - Dashcam video caught the moment a Georgia police officer was hit during a traffic stop on the side of an interstate last weekend.

A Dunwoody police officer was outside his vehicle talking to a driver he'd just pulled over for speeding when a DUI suspect slammed into the officer's SUV.

The SUV knocked into the officer, pushing him into the driver he had pulled over, who ended up over the guardrail.

Police say they both went to the hospital to get checked out and neither of them were seriously injured.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on Facebook about the crash, saying it should be a reminder for drivers to move over when vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and charges have not yet been filed in the case.

