Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s heat and sunshine, we will have another round of the late summer heat once again!

Humidity hasn’t budged much, which is why once again there are areas of patchy dense fog, especially in low-lying areas or areas near rivers/creeks/streams. Drive with caution through this and give yourself some extra time to travel through it. Other locations will start with mostly clear skies that will last for much of the day! Temperatures will rise in the upper 80s to low 90s, but when you factor the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s at times!

Wednesday will see a slight change in the weather pattern as more cloud cover is expected in the day along with storm chances in the afternoon, though temperatures will be similar to Tuesday. Thursday will see more scattered showers and storms possible ahead of Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico according to the National Hurricane Center. Laura will likely impact the coast near the Texas/Louisiana state line and head toward the Ohio River Valley later in the week. What this means for south-central Kentucky is the potential for very heavy rainfall for Friday and Saturday. We are monitoring this very closely and will update the forecast as often as necessary, but in the meantime confidence is high that there will be some significant rainfall possible in our region once the remnants of Laura move through.

Next week will be a little unsettled as we fall in a weather pattern that usually brings dry mornings but showers and storms in the afternoon along with seasonable temperatures. Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you are weather aware of the changing conditions later this week!

Caffeine is needed today -- but you may want to go for the extra ice with how warm it will be! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. Heat indices near 95. High 91. Low 71. Winds SE at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Heat indices near 100. Isolated showers/storms in the afternoon. High 92. Low 73. Winds SE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1943)

Record Low Today: 47 (1887)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (9.9)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.81″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.88″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.