Kentucky families urged to get back on track with vaccinations

Ky health officials urge Kentucky families to get back on vaccination schedule.
Ky health officials urge Kentucky families to get back on vaccination schedule.(WBKO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Health advocates are urging Kentucky residents to get their families back on track with scheduled immunizations.

Officials said in a joint statement that an initiative called Raise Your Guard is calling on people to make sure they and their families have all scheduled immunizations.

The campaign comes as the number of immunizations have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign runs through most of September and also reminds people to get a flu shot.

Officials said funding is provided by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky.

