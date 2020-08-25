KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police in Madisonville are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that happened on Slaughters Road in the Lewisburg Community.
The preliminary investigation shows 83-year-old Kenneth M. Warren, of Lewisburg, Ky., was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on Slaughters Road.
Warren’s vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the right shoulder of the road, then continued down a steep embankment for approximately 75 feet before coming to a stop.
Warren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Todd County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
