KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police in Madisonville are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that happened on Slaughters Road in the Lewisburg Community.

The preliminary investigation shows 83-year-old Kenneth M. Warren, of Lewisburg, Ky., was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on Slaughters Road.

Warren’s vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the right shoulder of the road, then continued down a steep embankment for approximately 75 feet before coming to a stop.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Todd County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

