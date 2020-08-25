Advertisement

Man arrested on rape charge in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.
Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.

Police say the 13-year-old victim told them she had been sexually involved with a man who is over the age of 21.

Authorities identified the man as Decker,. BGPD says Decker admitted he knew the age of the victim and that he knew what he did was wrong.

Decker is facing charges that include rape 2nd degree, sexual abuse first degree. sodomy 2nd degree, and unlawful transaction w/minor- illegal sex act victim, u/16 YOA.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive thru job fair for KAAP in Bowling Green

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
COVID-19 has changed a lot of things especially in the business world, one of those is the hiring process.

News

WATCH - Hot and humid today, watching Hurricane Laura for late this week!

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Glasgow woman is arrested after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow woman is arrested during traffic stop after K-9 unit alerts officer to drugs

News

Barren Co. virtual students must fill out form for meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In order for students doing school online to get meals, they must fill out a Google form as soon as possible.

Latest News

News

KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
KSP investigating fatal collision in Todd County

News

Kentucky families urged to get back on track with vaccinations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky families urged to get back on track with vaccinations

News

Good News: Back to School with Quinn Family

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - A day of heat and humidity once again

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura could make some impacts for us in south-central Kentucky

Weather

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

News

Beshear creates fund to protect Kentuckians from eviction

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s governor has announced the creation of an eviction relief fund. Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s aimed at keeping people in their homes by reimbursing landlords for missed rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear signed an executive order Monday setting up a system aimed at helping prevent evictions while assisting landlords.