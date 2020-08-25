Man arrested on rape charge in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police arrested Christian Decker after a sexual assault investigation.

Police say the 13-year-old victim told them she had been sexually involved with a man who is over the age of 21.

Authorities identified the man as Decker,. BGPD says Decker admitted he knew the age of the victim and that he knew what he did was wrong.

Decker is facing charges that include rape 2nd degree, sexual abuse first degree. sodomy 2nd degree, and unlawful transaction w/minor- illegal sex act victim, u/16 YOA.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.