Advertisement

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

From a family of two to a family of three.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.(Source: OCEANOGRAFIC VALENCIA, CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALENCIA, Spain (CNN) – Electra and Violet are a pair of female gentoo penguins. They’re also new moms.

Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

So, the aquarium decided to let them adopt another penguin couple's extra egg, which hatched this month.

Electra and Violet will raise the little chick until it becomes independent, typically after about 75 days.

Folks at the aquarium say this is their first same-sex penguin couple but it's not uncommon.

It happens in more than 450 species of animals, both in zoos and in nature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

News

South Warren student who tested positive for COVID-19 attended school

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
According to a letter sent to parents at South Warren High School, there has been a positive case of COVID-19 reported within the school building.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Latest News

News

Seven more kids, four more staff members test positive in Ky. school system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
For students, he said there are 57 active cases, up 7 since Monday. Among staff and faculty, there are 25 active cases, up 4.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Watch Live: Day 2 of RNC coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republicans will open their scaled-back national convention Monday and formally nominate President Donald Trump.

News

Bowling Green Independent Schools start the year off with students on hybrid schedule for in person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Students with last names A through J were to attend school on Monday and students with last names K through Z were to attend school on Tuesday.

News

WKU student hosts mental health table talk on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Shikira plans to have more mental health talks and wants to team up with the counselors at WKU in the future.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 1 hours ago