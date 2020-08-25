Seven more kids, four more staff members test positive in Ky. school system

Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear reported 147 students and 35 staff, faculty members total have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the summer.

“This is one of the reasons I still don’t think it’s safe for schools to open before September 28,” said Beshear.

For students, he said there are 57 active cases, up 7 since Monday. Among staff and faculty, there are 25 active cases, up 4, Beshear said. Total recoveries is at 100.

The data comes from 70 different schools and Beshear added that it is a couple days behind.

Colleges and universities have had a total of 479 students test positive for COVID-19, and there are currently 236 active cases within those schools.

Among faculty and staff, there have been a total of 44 cases, and currently 15 active cases. This data is based on 16 schools, according to Governor Beshear.

College and university cases (Beshear Administration)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.