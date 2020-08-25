South Warren student who tested positive for COVID-19 attended school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a letter sent to parents at South Warren High School, there has been a positive case of COVID-19 reported within the school building.

The letter states that the student attended school on Monday and they are working with the Barren River District Health Department on contact tracing.

“If we receive information to suggest your student may have had a prolonged exposure, you will receive follow-up communication from the district today, August 25,” said Principal Jenny Hester in the letter.

