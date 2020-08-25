Stansbury’s son joins Hilltoppers as a walk-on

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Noah Stansbury, the son of WKU Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury, has graduated high school early and joined the Hilltoppers as a walk-on.

Noah reclassified from the class of 2021 to the class of 2020.

In his junior year at Greenwood High School, Noah averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He was the Gators’ third-leading scorer and lead the team in 3-pointers with 78 and an average of 37.7 percent. In a district game against South Warren, Noah hit seven 3-pointers and totaled a season-high 28 points. Noah was an 85.3 percent free-throw shooter as well.

Rick Stansbury’s oldest son, Isaac, is currently a member of the Mississippi State basketball team. Stansbury coach the Bulldogs from 1999-2012 and is the program’s winningest coach. Stansbury went 293-166 over 14 seasons with five NCAA Tournament appearances.

