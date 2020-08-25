Advertisement

Stansbury’s son joins Hilltoppers as a walk-on

Noah Stansbury and the Greenwood Gators take on the Warren Central Dragons 2-14-20.
Noah Stansbury and the Greenwood Gators take on the Warren Central Dragons 2-14-20.(WBKO)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Noah Stansbury, the son of WKU Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury, has graduated high school early and joined the Hilltoppers as a walk-on.

Noah reclassified from the class of 2021 to the class of 2020.

In his junior year at Greenwood High School, Noah averaged 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He was the Gators’ third-leading scorer and lead the team in 3-pointers with 78 and an average of 37.7 percent. In a district game against South Warren, Noah hit seven 3-pointers and totaled a season-high 28 points. Noah was an 85.3 percent free-throw shooter as well.

Rick Stansbury’s oldest son, Isaac, is currently a member of the Mississippi State basketball team. Stansbury coach the Bulldogs from 1999-2012 and is the program’s winningest coach. Stansbury went 293-166 over 14 seasons with five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Team Cooper wins the Mason Cup

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
FIrst-year Captain Cooper Claycomb and his team take home the victory in the Mason Cup.

Sports

Rain doesn’t stop day one of the 2020 Mason Cup

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Day 1 of the 2020 Mason Cup

Sports

C-USA postpones fall team sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Football will still be allowed to play this fall.

Sports

Hilltoppers add game at BYU on October 31

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
Tops replace Old Dominion with a road match against BYU.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: No spectators at the Kentucky Derby

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

News

KHSAA Board of Control vote to move forward with Fall sports plan

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff and Jeff Lightsy
The KHSAA Board of Control is holding a meeting to decide the fate of fall sports in Kentucky.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

WKU’s Todd Stewart still expects fans at football games this fall

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
AD Todd Stewart believes fans will be allowed to attend games and tailgate

Sports

A few Hilltoppers have opted out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
A few members of the Hilltopper football team have opted out of the 2020 season.

Sports

Hilltoppers to begin practice this weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Hilltoppers set to begin fall practice.