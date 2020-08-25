Advertisement

WATCH - Showers/Storms to Return

Hurricane Laura Getting Stronger in the Gulf!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Tuesday was a virtual carbon copy of our Monday, with plenty of sunshine, hot afternoon readings, and a good dose of humidity! Expect more very warm, sticky conditions Wednesday, with a better possibility for late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Garden-variety showers and storms are possible each of the next two afternoons. Any rain Wednesday and Thursday will NOT be related to Hurricane Laura. Expect Hurricane Laura to close in on the U.S. Gulf Coast tonight into Wednesday, getting stronger as it does so. Laura could be a major hurricane upon landfall in either the Upper Texas Coast or the SW corner of Louisiana by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Laura will then move north into Arkansas before making a hard right-hand turn toward Kentucky by Friday. This means our area could be dealing with heavy rain and flooding potential along with gusty winds at week’s end. Expect whatever’s left of Laura to move out by late Saturday, leaving us dry the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s. More shower and storm chances return for Monday and Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms. High 89, Low 73, winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms. High 87, Low 74, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Breezy, Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 83, Low 72, winds S-14

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 92

Tuesday’s Low: 69

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1943)

Record Low: 47 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.52″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 41)

Pollen: High (9.9 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

