2020 Election: What you need to know about voting in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, 13 news talked to Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates about voting options for people living in Warren County.

“There are three options,” Yates said.

You can either request a mail-in absentee ballot, vote absentee in-person at SKyPAC, or vote at an open polling location on election day which is November third.

Requesting absentee ballot by mail:

As of Monday, August 24, you can request an absentee ballot to be sent to your home that you will fill out and either mail back to the clerk’s office, or drop off at a few different locations. Click here to request a ballot. It only takes a couple of minutes, and the postage is already paid for.

“Even if you apply now, you will not receive your ballot for about three weeks,” Yates explained. The ballots will not be mailed out until about the third week of September.

If you do choose to mail in your ballot, you can track where your ballot is by using the same website you requested it from.

“To me, it is a very safe option. But again, there are people that don’t want to do that so we are trying to extend this the best we can,” Yates said.

Once you receive the ballot, you also have the option to drop it off at the clerk’s office, or SkyPac. There will be a dropbox at each location.

If you do not have access to a computer or internet, you can call the County Clerk’s office at (270) 842-9416 and someone will help get a ballot sent to your home. Yates said to please be patient as they are receiving high volumes of callers.

Voting early and in-person at SKyPAC:

Something different from the primary election is that Warren County now has an early voting location. The state has said the early polls will open October 13, but Warren County is working on getting them open by October 1.

“Provided we get the approval for October 1st, you know you have plenty of time there. You have a month to vote,” Yates said.

When the date is finalized, SKyPAC will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. About 16 people will be able to go inside and vote at one time. The venue will also be open for four hours on Saturday.

“Allowing that extra time, we feel is the best thing for Warren County,” Yates said.

If you do not have a valid ID because of COVID-19, you will still be able to vote. There will be a form you have to sign that says you were unable to obtain one during the pandemic.

Voting on election day, November 3:

At least five precincts will still be open on election day: Ephram White Gym, Phil Moore Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Church, and SKyPAC.

Yates is expecting to have about a 70 percent voter turnout rate, so she is suggesting you vote early. With social distancing, it could cause long lines on election day.

Remember, these are the options for Warren County, polling procedures and location are different for each county in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.