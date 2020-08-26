Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe Counties report additional cases of COVID-19

By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 1 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 242 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 225 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 9 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 2 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 652.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 128 confirmed cases and 104 of those cases have recovered.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19.

