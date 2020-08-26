Advertisement

Closure on KY 2768 Old Edmonton Road Bridge Over East Fork Barren River in Monroe County Has Been Extended

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A project to repair the bridge deck on the KY 2768 Old Edmonton Road bridge over East Fork Barren River in Monroe County began this week.

The closure is going to be extended through next week with the KY 2768 bridge expected to open on Friday, Sept. 4.  

The detour using E Bushong Road and KY 163 will be in place. Local traffic and business access will be maintained, but the road will be closed at the bridge. 

