Crime Stoppers: Kinnarney Liquors Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at Kinnarney Liquors at 10:04 p.m. on August 23, 2020. The suspect concealed his identity with very little able to be seen.

He showed what the cashier believed to be a handgun and demanded money. He then made her lie on the ground. The cashier described the man as being a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.