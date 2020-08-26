Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Kinnarney Liquors Robbery

(WCAX)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at Kinnarney Liquors at 10:04 p.m. on August 23, 2020. The suspect concealed his identity with very little able to be seen.

He showed what the cashier believed to be a handgun and demanded money. He then made her lie on the ground.  The cashier described the man as being a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants. 

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Closure on KY 2768 Old Edmonton Road Bridge Over East Fork Barren River in Monroe County Has Been Extended

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The closure is going to be extended through next week with the KY 2768 bridge expected to open on Friday, Sept. 4.

News

Why the local health department doesn’t report positivity rate per county

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Since the Barren River District Health Department doesn't have all the data to report positivity rates, they report ‘Incidence Rate.’

News

Hometown Hero: Kyle Godsey

Updated: 2 hours ago
We honor Kyle Godsey

News

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

Latest News

News

Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The concert will still take place at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

News

First week of classes for Bowling Green schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Wednesday is day three for the Bowling Green Independent School District. The district is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2, 2020.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 696 cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

News

Gearing up for “Over the Edge”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing its third annual “Over the Edge” event.

News

WATCH - Isolated showers today, more rain from Laura late this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tracking Laura for late week impacts in Kentucky

News

Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes