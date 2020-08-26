First week of classes for Bowling Green schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday is day three for the Bowling Green Independent School District. The district is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2, 2020.

13 news spoke with the superintendent Gary Fields to find out just how these first few days have gone and he says with all the proper protocols in place and being followed, so far the school year is off to a good start even if it is a little different this year.

“Well, we are so excited to have kids back in our building. We have around 3,300 students that have come back on our purple and gold schedule. So Monday and Tuesday we got to great them with open arms from a distance to welcome them back to our school all of our staff in our building really created a lot of procedures and protocol. Sometimes I think we are over-prepared. We are so excited that those procedures and protocols are working really well and we are glad to have kids back in our building,” said Fields.

The community is also making keeping the students safe even easier.

“One of the positives for us is from beginning yesterday we are now able to offer the rapid antigen test through our partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic, so we can get a 15-minute turn around on all of our students who are testing. So that has been a big plus,” said Fields.

So far Bowling Green Schools have no cases of COVID-19.

