Advertisement

First week of classes for Bowling Green schools

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday is day three for the Bowling Green Independent School District. The district is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2, 2020.

13 news spoke with the superintendent Gary Fields to find out just how these first few days have gone and he says with all the proper protocols in place and being followed, so far the school year is off to a good start even if it is a little different this year.

“Well, we are so excited to have kids back in our building. We have around 3,300 students that have come back on our purple and gold schedule. So Monday and Tuesday we got to great them with open arms from a distance to welcome them back to our school all of our staff in our building really created a lot of procedures and protocol. Sometimes I think we are over-prepared. We are so excited that those procedures and protocols are working really well and we are glad to have kids back in our building,” said Fields.

The community is also making keeping the students safe even easier.

“One of the positives for us is from beginning yesterday we are now able to offer the rapid antigen test through our partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic, so we can get a 15-minute turn around on all of our students who are testing. So that has been a big plus,” said Fields.

So far Bowling Green Schools have no cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The concert will still take place at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

News

Gearing up for “Over the Edge”

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing its third annual “Over the Edge” event.

News

WATCH - Isolated showers today, more rain from Laura late this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tracking Laura for late week impacts in Kentucky

Latest News

News

Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes

News

Gov. Beshear commutes more medically vulnerable inmates, sentences almost up

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Beshear announced the commutation of sentences for 646 of medically vulnerable inmates or ones who had less than six months left to serve.

News

Attorney General Cameron addresses nation Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Cameron is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948.

News

Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
50 Surface Pros delivered to Frederick Douglass High School

News

WATCH - Isolated storms possible this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hurricane Laura, expected to make landfall late tonight into early Thursday, will have impacts all the way up the Ohio River Valley for Friday and Saturday.

Good News

Good News: Back to School Pictures

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News