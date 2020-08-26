Gearing up for “Over the Edge”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing its third annual “Over the Edge” event.

During this fundraising event, participants called “Edgers” will rappel from the roof of Stadium Park Plaza in downtown Bowling Green.

“This is a great way to get involved to help us raise awareness about the issue in our community simply by asking your friends and family to support it. You can really help make a difference,” said Jennifer Bryant, Director.

All the money raised for the event will go directly to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. The center provides critical services for children who are victims of sexual abuse and serves a 10 county region around our area.

“We see kids each day that have to be very brave by coming here and talking to us and they risk a lot. Child abuse is often done by someone they know, so they have to be very courageous to do that. So to me over the edge really reflect that, people have to be a little brave, they have to take that step back and trust that rope and that’s really what we ask kids to do,” said Bryant.

13 news reporters Kaley Skaggs and Kelly Dean will be participating this year.

If you are interested in supporting the Child Advocacy Center and participating in the third annual over the edge event click here

