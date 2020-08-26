Advertisement

Gov. Beshear commutes more medically vulnerable inmates, sentences almost up

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - During Governor Beshear’s daily COVID-19 press conference, he announced and J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Governor’s executive cabinet, announced the commutation of sentences for 646 of medically vulnerable inmates. In addition to inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence. They said this is an ongoing effort to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

“I believe the last round of commutations was fairly successful at getting people back in society and making sure they are healthy, and we are looking for the same here,” Gov. Beshear said. “I wish each of those individuals a better life moving forward, one that is constructive, one that they can find purpose in, whether that be faith, family or a good job. Let’s help make sure we can work with these individuals and give second chances.”

Secretary Brown confirmed that all of those being released had been screened to ensure they had not been convicted of violent crimes or sex offenses.

Gov. Beshear has commuted sentences for groups of inmates three other times which covered 1,235 inmates. As of July 6, the total number of inmates released was 1,171.

“He noted that 121 of the commutations are for inmates who are medically vulnerable, according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and with less than five years left to serve of their sentences. Another 525 are inmates who have less than six months left to serve,” said a Beshear Administration press release.

“On Aug. 26, 2019, the Department of Corrections had 24,200 inmates. Today, we have 19,689,” said Secretary Brown. “That’s a reduction of 4,511 in our prison system. That’s good for everyone in the commonwealth.”

