Make A Wish OKI Virtual Gala Raises $100,000+

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana (Make-A-Wish OKI) is pleased to announce the first ever Kentucky Hope is Essential Virtual Gala presented by Commonwealth Credit Union on July 24, streamed on Make-A-Wish’s social channels, raised more than $100,000 to help grant 10 life-changing wishes for Kentucky kids with critical illnesses.

The Kentucky Hope is Essential Virtual Gala presented by Commonwealth Credit Union was emceed by WLKY Anchor and Reporter Lauren Adams. It featured inspirational wish stories from local wish kids including Caleb from Louisville who wished to go to the Super Bowl, and Rylan from Mayfield who has wished to have a PGA Tour experience. The evening also included cameos from celebrity guests like Justify jockey Mike Smith and Official Bugler of Churchill Downs & Keeneland, Steve Buttleman. MakeA-Wish co-founder Linda Pauling shared a message of hope in honor of Make-A-Wish’s 40th anniversary, and viewers also had the opportunity to bid on exciting auction packages.

“Our first Kentucky Virtual Gala was a huge success!” said Make-A-Wish OKI President & CEO Stephanie McCormick. “To protect the health and safety of our wish kids and supporters, we reimagined this year’s gala, giving us the unique opportunity to share transformational wish stories with viewers across the state. We’re so grateful to our sponsors and supporters who gave generously to ensure that even during these difficult times, we can keep granting life-changing wishes that deliver hope, strength and joy to kids who need it most.”

While many wishes involving travel and large gatherings have been temporarily paused, Make-A-Wish OKI is still granting hundreds of wishes for things like shopping sprees, room makeovers, campers, pools and playsets. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are committed to supporting each wish family to determine all the wish possibilities we can safely grant now for our families who choose not to wait for a wish.

To arrange an interview with a local wish family or Make-A-Wish OKI representative, please contact Katie Ferrell at 614-495-3713 or kferrell@oki.wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 17,500 wishes, and in fiscal year 2019, granted the largest number of wishes in the country. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU! More than 400 children in Kentucky are waiting right now. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer and share our mission, visit: oki.wish.org and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin

