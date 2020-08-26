Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Orchestra Kentucky says given the impending impact of Hurricane Laura on our local weather, they’ve made the decision to postpone this weekend’s Summer Blockbuster concert to Friday, October 2, with a rain date on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The concert will still take place at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater at 7:30pm.
They look forward to the Gatlin Brothers as Orchestra Kentucky’s first event at the NCM Amphitheater on September 18th at 7:30pm.
