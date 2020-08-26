Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams provided students at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington with free computer tablets to start the new school year.

The Secretary of State’s Office had a surplus of tablets, donated in past years, and made the contribution to the high school.

“Frederick Douglass – the great abolitionist, writer and orator – is one of my favorite historical figures, and continues to inspire me and the students whose school bears his name,” Adams said. “Because these students are learning virtually and needed more tools to learn remotely, we were happy to step up.”

Frederick Douglass Vice Principal Alden Meade said, “The tablets will be helpful to our students and we are thankful the Secretary of State thought to give them to us.”

