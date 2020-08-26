Storm chances return midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will begin to slip starting today, but the humidity will still be felt! The humidity will also help develop showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!

This morning conditions are mainly clear with a few spots seeing low-lying fog, though it doesn’t appear to be widespread. Temperatures are warm into the upper 60s to low 70s and will rise quickly today! Highs will jump into the upper 80s for most with a few low 90s. With daytime heating, expect skies to become partly cloudy late morning and during the afternoon, an isolated shower or storm may develop. Any storm that develops has the threat for heavy rainfall in a short period of time given that there are light winds higher up in the atmosphere to not push the showers or storms that do develop. We expect similar conditions on Thursday, though it will be a couple of degrees cooler. Showers or storms today and tomorrow are NOT associated with Hurricane Laura.

All eyes are on Hurricane Laura -- and it’s impacts will be felt not just on the Gulf Coast! The track from the National Hurricane Center still pushes it northward into the Texas/Louisiana coastline and eventually moving in our region Friday evening into Saturday. This could give us a lot of heavy rainfall in a short period of time, so the threat for flooding is possible. Forecast computer models indicate that many areas between Friday morning and Saturday night in Kentucky could see between one to three inches of rainfall with some localized areas seeing higher amounts possible. It will also be breezy as wind gusts could easily be between 20-30 mph for many.

Things are drier for Sunday, but it looks like we fall in an unsettled weather pattern next week with temperatures near-to-slightly below average. This will persist into the first week of September.

Remote learning forecast for Wednesday (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Heat indices near 100. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 83. Low: 72. Winds S at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1943)

Record Low Today: 49 (1917)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.63″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.77″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

