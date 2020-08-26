Advertisement

Storm chances return midweek!

Humidity still very high to make it feel hot!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will begin to slip starting today, but the humidity will still be felt! The humidity will also help develop showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!

This morning conditions are mainly clear with a few spots seeing low-lying fog, though it doesn’t appear to be widespread. Temperatures are warm into the upper 60s to low 70s and will rise quickly today! Highs will jump into the upper 80s for most with a few low 90s. With daytime heating, expect skies to become partly cloudy late morning and during the afternoon, an isolated shower or storm may develop. Any storm that develops has the threat for heavy rainfall in a short period of time given that there are light winds higher up in the atmosphere to not push the showers or storms that do develop. We expect similar conditions on Thursday, though it will be a couple of degrees cooler. Showers or storms today and tomorrow are NOT associated with Hurricane Laura.

All eyes are on Hurricane Laura -- and it’s impacts will be felt not just on the Gulf Coast! The track from the National Hurricane Center still pushes it northward into the Texas/Louisiana coastline and eventually moving in our region Friday evening into Saturday. This could give us a lot of heavy rainfall in a short period of time, so the threat for flooding is possible. Forecast computer models indicate that many areas between Friday morning and Saturday night in Kentucky could see between one to three inches of rainfall with some localized areas seeing higher amounts possible. It will also be breezy as wind gusts could easily be between 20-30 mph for many.

Things are drier for Sunday, but it looks like we fall in an unsettled weather pattern next week with temperatures near-to-slightly below average. This will persist into the first week of September.

Remote learning forecast for Wednesday
Remote learning forecast for Wednesday(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Heat indices near 100. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 83. Low: 72. Winds S at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1943)

Record Low Today: 49 (1917)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.63″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.77″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

Weather

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Weather

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

Weather

Temps, storm chances on the rise

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity will be on the rise with the temperatures as we slide into the weekend!

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.

Weather

Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry streak will end for some today, but it will leave for more comfortable air this week!

Weather

A dry start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity won't be as noticeable as last week, but things aren't completely dry in the forecast!