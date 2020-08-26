WATCH - Hurricane Laura About to Crash Ashore

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday saw the return of hit-and-miss showers and storms with the afternoon heating. Expect a similar setup for our area Thursday. In the meantime, we’ll be watching Hurricane Laura make its way onshore tonight near the Texas/Louisiana border.

We expect Laura to roll northward through the Arklatex region Thursday before taking a sharp right-hand turn into Kentucky Friday. The system will likely pass right over or very close to Bowling Green either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Expect gusty winds and heavy, tropical downpours as Laura’s remnants move through. Anywhere from 1-3″ of rain appears likely, with wind gusts around 40mph possible. Whatever is left of Laura moves out Saturday, with the rest of the weekend looking decent overall.

Early next week will feature seasonably warm readings (80s by day, 60s by night) with chances for at least scattered showers and storms remaining in the picture Monday through Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms. High 89, Low 74, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Breezy, Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 83, Low 72, winds S-14

SATURDAY: Breezy, Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 84, Low 64, winds W-14

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 89

Wednesday’s Low: 70

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 49 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 41)

Pollen: High (9.9 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

