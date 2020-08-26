Advertisement

WATCH - Hurricane Laura About to Crash Ashore

Remnants of Laura will impact South-Central KY at week's end
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday saw the return of hit-and-miss showers and storms with the afternoon heating. Expect a similar setup for our area Thursday. In the meantime, we’ll be watching Hurricane Laura make its way onshore tonight near the Texas/Louisiana border.

We expect Laura to roll northward through the Arklatex region Thursday before taking a sharp right-hand turn into Kentucky Friday. The system will likely pass right over or very close to Bowling Green either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Expect gusty winds and heavy, tropical downpours as Laura’s remnants move through. Anywhere from 1-3″ of rain appears likely, with wind gusts around 40mph possible. Whatever is left of Laura moves out Saturday, with the rest of the weekend looking decent overall.

Early next week will feature seasonably warm readings (80s by day, 60s by night) with chances for at least scattered showers and storms remaining in the picture Monday through Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d PM T/Storms. High 89, Low 74, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Breezy, Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 83, Low 72, winds S-14

SATURDAY: Breezy, Showers & T/Storms Likely, Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 84, Low 64, winds W-14

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 89

Wednesday’s Low: 70

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 49 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.59″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+9.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Count: 41)

Pollen: High (9.9 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances return midweek!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Not everyone will see showers and storms today, but if you do, they may bring locally heavy rainfall.

Forecast

WATCH - Showers/Storms to Return

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday

Weather

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

Forecast

WATCH - Summertime Heat Is Back!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Latest on Marco and Laura in the Tropics

Latest News

Weather

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Weather

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

Forecast

WATCH - Storms for Saturday, Sunnier for Sunday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
More locally heavy rainfall possible Saturday

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!