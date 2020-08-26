Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear announced 696 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, reporting 114 of them were age 18 and younger. The new cases bring the total Kentuckians testing positive for the virus to 45,230.

The Governor said there were some concerning numbers in school districts including ones in the 13 News viewing area.

“Some concerning numbers today - three school age children in Barren County, three school age kids in Calloway County, nine school age kids in Warren County today alone,” said Beshear. “That’s 23 school age kids in Warren County testing positive in the last four days alone.”

The Governor reported seven deaths raising the death toll to 902.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orchestra Kentucky concert postponed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The concert will still take place at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

News

First week of classes for Bowling Green schools

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Wednesday is day three for the Bowling Green Independent School District. The district is operating on a hybrid purple and gold schedule through October 2, 2020.

News

Gearing up for “Over the Edge”

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is preparing its third annual “Over the Edge” event.

News

WATCH - Isolated showers today, more rain from Laura late this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tracking Laura for late week impacts in Kentucky

Latest News

News

Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall 2020 Enrichment Classes

News

Gov. Beshear commutes more medically vulnerable inmates, sentences almost up

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Beshear announced the commutation of sentences for 646 of medically vulnerable inmates or ones who had less than six months left to serve.

News

Attorney General Cameron addresses nation Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Cameron is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948.

News

Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
50 Surface Pros delivered to Frederick Douglass High School

News

WATCH - Isolated storms possible this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hurricane Laura, expected to make landfall late tonight into early Thursday, will have impacts all the way up the Ohio River Valley for Friday and Saturday.

Good News

Good News: Back to School Pictures

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News