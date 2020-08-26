Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear announced 696 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, reporting 114 of them were age 18 and younger. The new cases bring the total Kentuckians testing positive for the virus to 45,230.

The Governor said there were some concerning numbers in school districts including ones in the 13 News viewing area.

“Some concerning numbers today - three school age children in Barren County, three school age kids in Calloway County, nine school age kids in Warren County today alone,” said Beshear. “That’s 23 school age kids in Warren County testing positive in the last four days alone.”

The Governor reported seven deaths raising the death toll to 902.

