Bowling Green mother seeks timeline in toddler’s drowning death

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green mother’s grieving story has been shared by over one-hundred-thousand people online.

“Every day I wake up hoping that it was a bad nightmare and it’s not,” said Tara Shaw, Bowling Green resident.

Ja’Kari Green was 16 months old when he reportedly drowned in a pool back in July. As the world turns around grieving mother, Tara Shaw of Bowling Green, she say she is searching for answers.

“I can’t accept one of the biggest things in my life is going if I don’t know how, if I don’t know why.”

Shaw says Ja’Kari’s father unknowingly took him to Alabama to visit family for fourth of July weekend.

“I gave her [the aunt] permission to keep him, thinking it would be just like the last time that he stayed and he would come home, this time he didn’t,” explained Shaw.

Instead, this bright eyed boy gained a set of angel wings.

“It doesn’t make sense, it can’t be real,” said Shaw through tears.

On July 5, Shaw says family members found Ja’Kari floating in their pool, but how he got in the pool is still unclear to Shaw.

“All of the kids said he’s not with us, so that’s when they realized he was gone,” said Shaw. “He’s small and hefty and had really short legs, and there was a ladder he had to climb to get into the four-foot above ground pool by himself was each of the stairs were 12 inches apart.”

First responders and doctors were unable to save his life.

“So there’s multiple stories to what happened where they were, who was there, and I can’t get a clear answer for anything,” said Shaw.

These unanswered questions brought Shaw to share this story on Facebook, now reaching hundreds of thousands of people.

“It started off with me just posting the truth of what I knew, hoping that other people would see it and understand why I wanna know because it doesn’t make sense.”

Shaw says all she wants is a timeline to make sense of this tragedy.

“I’ve never said that they drowned him on purpose or it wasn’t a freak accident,” she said. “Stories don’t add up though.”

As one moves on about their lives, a brokenhearted mother searches for answers.But, if anything can bring her joy, it’s knowing the thousands of lives made richer just seeing the smile of a gone too soon, bright-eyed boy.

“When you spend your life dedicated to somebody else and they’re gone, I don’t know who I am or what I’m supposed to do”

13 News did reach out to the father, and he did not want to comment. The Marengo Sheriff’s Department in Alabama says they are still investigating, and there are no other details to release at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.