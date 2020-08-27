Advertisement

Congressman Comer holds virtual roundtable on urgent need to expand broadband access

Comer Zoom Meeting
Comer Zoom Meeting(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman James comer hosted a virtual round-table discussion Thursday on the importance of ensuring broadband access.

The round-table provided an update to constituents from Congressman Comer on the need to expand broadband access.

“I understand how important it is to be able to have broadband and good WiFi and all that. The situation is probably much worse for people who live in rural areas,” said Congressman Comer.

He added that the expansion of that broadband is one of his top priorities.

“Its going to take a lot of public private partnership, its going to take the state of the Kentucky not standing in the way,” said Congressman Comer.

The need to ensure digital access for all corners of Kentucky has only grown during the pandemic at a time when many individuals have been forced to work and learn from home.

“You have to have that rural broadband, you have got to get out there on that farm where the children are trying to take their lessons for school. You got to be able to reach that farmer out there or in the holler or wherever that needs to talk to a physician,” said Hilda G. Legg, USDA State Director of Kentucky.

In the conference Farm Bureau announced a new program that will help those in small communities.

They will offer WiFi in every Farm Bureau office in Kentucky from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to any Kentuckian.

“It is not a fix-all but it is a short term help.” Mark Haney, Kentucky Farm Bureau President.

Congressman Comer noted that the discussion was productive and focused on just how important broadband access is to rural areas of Kentucky.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL MEETING.

