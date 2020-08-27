Advertisement

GRDHD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County

Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district Thusday.

GRDHD said there were 12 additional cases of the virus in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and one in Webster County.

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 2098.
  • Nineteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 181 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,762 (84%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 27, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess95380697510
Hancock5247040
Henderson4263493454
McLean5549061
Ohio4083523299
Union9468371
Webster110911152
Total2,0981,7621918127

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

