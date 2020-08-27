GRDHD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district Thusday.
GRDHD said there were 12 additional cases of the virus in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and one in Webster County.
- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 2098.
- Nineteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 181 (9%) have required hospitalization.
- There have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,762 (84%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 27, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|953
|806
|9
|75
|10
|Hancock
|52
|47
|0
|4
|0
|Henderson
|426
|349
|3
|45
|4
|McLean
|55
|49
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|408
|352
|3
|29
|9
|Union
|94
|68
|3
|7
|1
|Webster
|110
|91
|1
|15
|2
|Total
|2,098
|1,762
|19
|181
|27
