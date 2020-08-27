Advertisement

In show of solidarity, UK Football Team walks off practice field

UK football players protest in downtown Lexington in June of 2020.
UK football players protest in downtown Lexington in June of 2020.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – UK officials have confirmed that the football team decided to leave the practice field on Thursday in a show of solidarity with recent protests across the nation.

Currently, the team and other football personnel are meeting to discuss ways to “promote their influence and be a part of effective change.”

This has happened in both professional and college sports across the nation following the shooting of Jacob Blake this week in Wisconsin.

This is also not the first time the UK Football team has shown solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. In June, the team marched through downtown Lexington demanding changes following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Officials have invited media members to join them at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide more information.

WKYT will update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

