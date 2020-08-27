Advertisement

Isolated storms today, Laura remnants impact on Friday, Saturday

Hurricane Laura will bring threats for heavy rainfall and strong winds starting tomorrow.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All eyes are on Hurricane Laura as it brings catastrophic damage to folks in east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas today with the storm moving to the north. As it weakens, it will move to the east and bring active weather for Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.

Today’s weather is NOT from Hurricane Laura -- we are in a humid airmass that will create isolated showers and storms possible later today; but otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. High level clouds later today will be from Laura’s outer bands, but the rain is not from the significant storm. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with dew points in the mid-to-low 70s.

Friday through Saturday will have threats of flash flooding, strong and even damaging wind gusts, and even a few isolated tornadoes possible as the remnant of Hurricane Laura passes through. There are still some uncertainties as to where the heavier bands of rain will fall, though it looks like the latest forecast computer models have areas near Paducah, Kentucky with the heaviest rain. Wind gusts could reach between 25-35 mph with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The tornado threat, though small, is still something we are keeping a close eye on and will have updates on this as they become available. Until then, have a way to receive weather alerts including downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app with notifications on between Friday and Saturday.

Next week looks unsettled as temperatures will be in the mid 80s with chances for showers and storms each day. Long range forecast computer models indicate that September will start off with temperatures near-to-slightly below average with above average rainfall. Looks like the cool, wet weather trend continues from August into September!

Hurricane Laura is weakening, but will still bring significant impacts for the region.
Hurricane Laura is weakening, but will still bring significant impacts for the region.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 83. Low: 72. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds W at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1924)

Record Low Today: 47 (1945)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 5.36″ (+2.62″)

Yearly Precip: 42.66″ (+9.69″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances return midweek!

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Not everyone will see showers and storms today, but if you do, they may bring locally heavy rainfall.

Weather

Hot and humid today, but all eyes are on the tropics!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are very warm to hot so far this week, but things will cool down some as moisture moves in from the tropics later this week!

Weather

A dry and very warm start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat to start the week, but showers and cooler conditions are in the forecast!

Weather

Welcoming Back The 90’s For The New Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and warm as we head into the new week as the 90's make a return.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Warming Back Up To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

Weather

Temps, storm chances on the rise

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity will be on the rise with the temperatures as we slide into the weekend!

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.

Weather

Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry streak will end for some today, but it will leave for more comfortable air this week!