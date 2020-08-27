Isolated storms today, Laura remnants impact on Friday, Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All eyes are on Hurricane Laura as it brings catastrophic damage to folks in east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas today with the storm moving to the north. As it weakens, it will move to the east and bring active weather for Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.

Today’s weather is NOT from Hurricane Laura -- we are in a humid airmass that will create isolated showers and storms possible later today; but otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. High level clouds later today will be from Laura’s outer bands, but the rain is not from the significant storm. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with dew points in the mid-to-low 70s.

Friday through Saturday will have threats of flash flooding, strong and even damaging wind gusts, and even a few isolated tornadoes possible as the remnant of Hurricane Laura passes through. There are still some uncertainties as to where the heavier bands of rain will fall, though it looks like the latest forecast computer models have areas near Paducah, Kentucky with the heaviest rain. Wind gusts could reach between 25-35 mph with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The tornado threat, though small, is still something we are keeping a close eye on and will have updates on this as they become available. Until then, have a way to receive weather alerts including downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app with notifications on between Friday and Saturday.

Next week looks unsettled as temperatures will be in the mid 80s with chances for showers and storms each day. Long range forecast computer models indicate that September will start off with temperatures near-to-slightly below average with above average rainfall. Looks like the cool, wet weather trend continues from August into September!

Hurricane Laura is weakening, but will still bring significant impacts for the region. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 83. Low: 72. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds W at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1924)

Record Low Today: 47 (1945)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 5.36″ (+2.62″)

Yearly Precip: 42.66″ (+9.69″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.