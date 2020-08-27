Advertisement

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress

Secretary of State invited to discuss Kentucky’s election successes and challenges
(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, KY (WBKO) – Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify tomorrow before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

“I’m honored that the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee has invited me to appear, and I look forward to explaining how Kentucky is leading the nation in election administration. I’ll also inform Members of the challenges states face as we conduct the November election,” Adams said.

Adams will appear virtually from the State Capitol.

Live viewing can be found on homeland.house.gov and on YouTube.

